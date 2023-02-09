Williams County Health Department Receives Grant From Bryan Area Foundation

WCHD GRANT … The Williams County Health Department received a $650 Founders Grant from the Bryan Area Foundation for their Grief Recovery Method Program. These monies will be used to purchase books for program participants to help them deal with the pain of emotional loss in any relationship. Certified Grief Recovery Specialists lead individuals or groups through a seven to eight-week action-based program or children through a four-week loss course with educational presentations. The grant will help keep the program free for all those in need and provide a support system outside a therapist’s office. Pictured left to right presenting the grant are Cliff Oberlin, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee member; Brittany Spotts, Certified Grief Recovery Specialist/Williams County Health Department; and Larry Harsila, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee member.