BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Fire Chief & Wastewater Superintendent Give Annual Reports

ANNUAL REPORTS … Bryan Fire Chief Doug Pool, left, gave the annual fire report and Wastewater Superintendent Wes Wygant, right, gave the wastewater treatment plant annual report. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The February 6 meeting of the Bryan City Council began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. All five council members, Mary Leatherman, Richard Hupe, John Betts, Jim Kozumplik and Judy Yahraus, were in attendance.