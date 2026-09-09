Williams County Historical Society Participating In Ohio Open Doors

Montpelier, Ohio — The Williams County Historical Society will take part in Ohio Open Doors from Sept. 10 to 20.

Visitors can discover Ohio’s amazing heritage Thursday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 20, as historic buildings and fascinating places across the state open their doors for special tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s biennial event.

Admission to all Ohio Open Doors events is free. A list of the statewide events and activities is available at ohiohistory.org/opendoors.

“Ohio Open Doors shares stories of important landmarks and interesting sites right in our backyards, highlighting the history and unique nature of some of Ohio’s most treasured places,” said Diana Welling, director of the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office and state historic preservation officer.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Williams County Historical Society will feature the Lett Log House, at 611 E. Main St. on the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier. See what life was like in an 1850s Ohio log house.

Twelve children were raised in this tiny house. Learn about the history of the Lett family and hear some of their stories about life in the wilderness. Many primitive items are on display in this historic log home.

The Ohio History Connection created Ohio Open Doors in 2016 to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Ohio Open Doors partner organizations include America 250-Ohio, Heritage Ohio, Ohio Local History Alliance, Ohio Museums Association, Ohio Travel Association and TourismOhio. For more information, go to ohiohistory.org/opendoors.

The Williams County Historical Society’s mission is to encourage and promote education relating to the history of Williams County through study, collection and preservation of artifacts illustrating the progress of the county. For more information, find us on Facebook or call 419-485-8200.

The Ohio History Connection is a statewide history organization with the mission to spark discovery of Ohio’s stories.