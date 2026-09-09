Skeletal Remains Found In Defiance County River Determined To Be Non-Human

Skeletal remains pulled from the St. Joseph River in Defiance County earlier this month were not human, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office has determined.

The sheriff’s office was notified at approximately 11:23 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, of the discovery of skeletal bones in the St. Joseph River near Casebeer Miller Road in Milford Township. The bones were found by individuals recreationally boating on the river and were collected by the sheriff’s office.

The Defiance County Coroner’s Office was contacted and the area was searched. Nothing further was located.

The remains were taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for further analysis and examination. They were determined to be non-human, or faunal, meaning they came from animals. Another suspected bone was determined to be a hyper-realistic replica of a mandible, or lower jaw.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who locates suspicious skeletal remains not touch or move them, and contact law enforcement immediately to respond and investigate.

The release was issued by Lt. Brad P. Grillot. Douglas J. Engel is sheriff of Defiance County.

— Press Release

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