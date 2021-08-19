Williams County Law Enforcement Agencies To Participate In Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Campaign

Williams County — Many Americans look to the Labor Day holiday weekend as the unofficial end of summertime. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely.

This Labor Day weekend, law enforcement agencies in Williams County are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign, which runs from August 18 through September 6, 2021.

In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during this holiday weekend to take drunk drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted in a fair and equitable way.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver.

On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019, and one person was killed in a drunk driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.

This is why local law enforcement and Williams County Safe Communities is working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the Labor Day festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

To Kick Off the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign the Ohio State Highway Patrol and William County Safe Communities will participate in a radio interview through WBNO/WQCT Radio Station on Monday, August 23, from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign and impaired driving awareness message will be the featured topic during this event. Speakers will discuss the dangers of impaired driving and Ohio OVI laws and local concerns to raise awareness about this national campaign scheduled August 20 – September 6, 2021.

“We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” said Peg Buda, Williams County Safe Communities Coordinator of the Williams County Health District,

“Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior. Make the choice to Drive Sober and keep our streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday.”

Williams County Safe Communities recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

•Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

•If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.

•Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and get your friend home safely. Be the designated driver. Always Drive Sober.

For more information on impaired driving, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving