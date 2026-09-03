Williams County Man Sentenced To Prison For Child Pornography Offenses

BRYAN, Ohio — Williams County Prosecuting Attorney Katherine J. Zartman announced that Levi D. Favourite was sentenced on Aug. 26, 2026, in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas in Case No. 26CR000029, following convictions for multiple offenses involving child sexual abuse materials and voyeurism.

Following arguments from the parties at sentencing, the court imposed on Favourite an aggregate prison sentence of approximately 24 to 27 years.

Favourite received 128 days of jail-time credit and will be subject to five years of post-release control upon his release from prison. Favourite is classified as a Tier I and Tier II sex offender.

During the sentencing hearing, Assistant Prosecutor Emil G. Gravelle III detailed the facts underlying each of the offenses to which the defendant entered pleas. Gravelle described the nature of the materials involved in the investigation and emphasized the serious harm caused to the child victims depicted in the images and videos.

While discussing one of the Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person charges, Gravelle described the child pornography video associated with that count as “absolutely disgusting.”

The defendant also addressed the court prior to sentencing. Favourite acknowledged the severity of his conduct, stating,

“I agree with the prosecution, these were horrible crimes,” and further admitting, “I belong in prison for quite a while.”

Favourite was convicted of one count of Voyeurism, one count of Illegal Use of a Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, and three counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person.

The court imposed consecutive prison terms on the felony offenses, resulting in an aggregate sentence of approximately 24 to 27 years in prison.

The Williams County Prosecutor’s Office extends formal appreciation to the agencies whose coordinated efforts made this resolution possible, including the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Montpelier Police Department and the Williams County Victim Assistance Program.

Protecting children from exploitation remains a top priority of the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office.

This sentence reflects the seriousness of offenses involving the creation, possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material and the lasting harm inflicted upon the victims depicted in such content.