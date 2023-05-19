WILLIAMS COUNTY MAYORS’ ASSOCIATION: Williams County Officials Educated On Cyber Security

CYBER SECURITY … Williams County officials listened to a presentation by OC3 about cyber security. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Mayors’ Association met on May 17, 2023. After the meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m., the minutes from the April 19, 2023 meeting and financial statements were approved.

Then the attendees turned their attention over to a cyber security specialist from OC3 (Ohio Cyber Collaboration Committee) who gave a roughly hour long presentation touching on the surface of why cyber security is essential.