BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Approves New Transformer For Power Plant Substation

REQUEST FOR NEW TRANSFORMER … Power Plant Supervisor Jim Coressel asks the board to approve a new transformer for the power plant substation. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
By: Daniel Cooley
The Bryan Board of Public Affairs meeting, held on May 16, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the call to order.
All five board members, Dick Long, Jim Salsbury, Annette Schreiner, Karen Ford and Tom Sprow, were in attendance.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.