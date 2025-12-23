Bryan’s Grace Community Church Participates In Toys For Tots Distribution

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DISTRIBUTING TOYS … Grace Community Church of Bryan, through its Grace Cares ministry program, conducted its annual Toys for Tots distribution on Monday, December 22, at the church. There are over 1,000 children throughout Williams County who will be receiving Christmas gifts such as toys, games, books and school supplies through Grace Cares, which has been involved with Toys for Tots since the 1990s. Toys for Tots is sponsored by the Marine Corps Reserve and began its toy drive in September, with drop-off boxes distributed throughout Williams County. In 2024, the Toys for Tots served 294 families and 876 children.