Williams County Public Library To Celebrate National Library Week 2021

Juliana Rojan built her own lucky frog, for a stuffed animal workshop on St. Patrick’s Day, at the Edgerton Branch Library.

The Williams County Public Library will be joining libraries in schools, campuses and communities nationwide in celebrating National Library Week, a time to highlight the value of libraries, librarians and library workers.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and by libraries across the country each April.

National Library Week 2021 will run from April 4th through the 10th, with a theme of “Welcome to Your Library”. Williams County Public Library provides free access to materials such as books, movies, music, audio books, and digital books for all ages. WCPL also provides many services to the public including free computer and internet access, notary appointments, homebound services, curbside services, as well as in-person and online programming, among other things.

“Service to the community has always been the focus of the library,” said Jeff Yahraus, WCPL Director. “While this aspect has never changed, libraries have grown and evolved in how they provide for the needs of every member of their community. During the pandemic, the library had to evolve quickly to find unique ways to continue to be a service to our patrons and communities.”

“We started online programming, set up curbside services, and expanded our Wi-Fi to our parking lots for free use, among other things. We are happy to be able to start reintroducing services back to the library, such as meeting room use, socially distanced in-person programming, notary services, the accepting of donations, and more to come. Thank you all for your continuous support of Williams County Public Library.”

To celebrate National Library Week, Williams County Public Library will have an amnesty period from April 4 through April 10 when fines will be forgiven on overdue materials.

The library will also have a special giveaway. Branches in Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Pioneer, and West Unity will have an educational gift basket that children can enter to win, by receiving a ticket/chance to win for each book checked out. For those who are new to the library, when you sign up for a library card you will automatically receive 10 tickets/chances to win the contest!

The contest will run through National Library Week, with winners being chosen the following week. Each basket is filled with fun and educational items, such as a kaleidoscope, LG Foam activity dice, a bubble machine, astronaut ice cream, the Connect Four or “Where’s the Yeti in my Spaghetti” game, Wooly Willy, a magnifying glass, and more!

As the Stryker Branch Library is currently closed for renovations, Stryker patrons can visit any other WCPL location to enter to win a children’s gift basket and/or have their fines forgiven.

For National Library Week programming, take part in “Where’s the Bunny” at Williams County Public Library. Stop into the Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Pioneer, and West Unity branches, check out a book, and then see if you can find the hidden bunny in the library.

Once you find the bunny, bring it to the circulation desk, let the staff know where you found it, and then you will receive a chocolate bunny prize! You must check out a book to be eligible to win a prize.

You can also go on “The Great Spring Rock Hunt” with the Edon Branch Library. Look around Edon to see if you can find rocks that the library staff have painted and hidden, If you find a chick rock, return it to the library for a piece of candy. If you find a bunny rock, leave it where you find it, and instead take a picture of the rock and show the picture to the library staff to receive a FREE book as a prize!

The “Lay Me Down to Rest: The Cemeteries of Williams County” online series is presented by WCPL Programming Manager Denver Henderson, who shares fascinating details about the 63 cemeteries in our county. A new episode is release every Tuesday at 3:00 pm.

Visit the West Unity Branch Library to make a guess on how many pieces are in the library Guessing Jar. Then, go on a “Welcome Sign” hunt, and fill out the “Do You Know Our Library Staff?” questionnaire, and see how many questions you get right! Make sure to pick up a copy of the April Activities Calendar during your library visit.

During National Library Week, Williams County Public Library will also be holding online programming, with something for everyone to enjoy!

Learn about new arrivals at the library when you watch, “What’s New Wednesday” at 8:30 am on Wednesday, April 7th. “Story Time Online with the Edon Branch Library” will be held on the same day at 10:30 am, with Miss Carol sharing stories. On Thursday, April 8th Miss Linda will read books for “Story Time Online with Stryker Branch Library” at 10:30 am.

Listen to a poem read for “A Variety of Verse” at 1:00 pm on Thursday as well. A new YouTube series, “Cricut 101” with Edgerton Branch Library” will premiere on Friday, April 9th at 10:30am. Learn the basics on how to set up and start using a Cricut machine. In the first episode of the series! All videos will be available to watch at facebook.com/mywcpl

Don’t forget to browse the digital library as well! With your library card, you can check out digital materials such as eBooks, audio books, music, movies and more through hoopla digital or the Libby App created by Overdrive!

With hoopla, users can checkout up to 25 digital items per month with your Williams County Public Library card. With the Libby app you can borrow 10 digital items per month. Borrows are renewed at the beginning of each month.

If you have any questions on National Library Week please contact your WCPL branch at 833-633-7323. Don’t forget to check out our website, www.mywcpl.org, and follow Williams County Public Library on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube to stay up to date on library news, resources, services, and upcoming in-person and online events.