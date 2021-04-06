Bryan Man Sentenced In Fulton County For Aggravated Trespass & Criminal Damaging

A Bryan man was sentenced on April 6, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Blake Richards, 24, of 1110 Colonial Lane, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trespass and Criminal Damaging. While causing or creating a substantial physical risk of physical harm to another’s property, he entered the premises of another with the purpose to commit a misdemeanor.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Richards to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, have no contact with the victim, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 12:00 am. to 5:00 am. curfew, and complete a dual diagnosis with Recovery Services, and complete any recommended treatment, and all aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Richards spending 180 days in CCNO for Aggravated Trespass, and 90 days in CCNO for Criminal Damaging, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another for a total term of 180 days in CCNO.