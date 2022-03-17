Williams County Senior Centers The Topic For Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Luncheon

Facebook

APPRECIATION GIFT … Joan Horn, finance officer for Williams County Department of Aging, right, was guest speaker on the county’s senior centers at the March 14th soup & salad luncheon held by CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary at St. Paul’s U.M. Church, Montpelier. She was presented an appreciation gift on behalf of the auxiliary by President Gloria Poorman, left.

Joan Horn, finance officer for the Williams County Department of Aging, served as guest speaker at the CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary soup & salad luncheon meeting Monday, March 14th.

Auxiliary members and guests gathered the fellowship hall at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier for the noon luncheon, program and general meeting.

Auxiliary President Gloria Poorman introduced Joan who was able to attend as speaker due to the recent resignation of Maggie Fisher, director.

Joan previously served as site manager for both Stryker and Edgerton since 2006, before taking the position as finance officer.

Williams County Dept. of Aging has senior centers in Bryan, Montpelier, Pioneer, West Unity, Edon, Edgerton, and Stryker.

The centers are open week days except for holidays to serve lunch, deliver home meals and conduct a variety of activities.

Edon, Edgerton, Pioneer and Stryker centers are closed on Fridays. Lunch is available (reservation requested) for a suggested donation of $3.00 and in 2021 a total of 17,419 meals were served and over 80,000 home meals were delivered.

An outreach program to assist with Medicare and Medicaid issues is offered at the main office by Sarah Carothers, manager.

Funding for the senior centers is derived from Title III grants, county property taxes, memorials and donations, with annual budget approved by the county commissioners.

Each center has a 501C3 charitable organization status and volunteers are always welcome.

“The Senior Scoop” is a newsletter published by each center including a calendar of activities for each month, daily menus, recognition of birthdays and anniversaries and information relative to seniors.

A multitude of activities are listed for each center which include breakfast or coffee club, cards & games, special music, exercise sessions, Wii bowling & golf, arts & crafts, clinics for blood pressure & hearing checks, and special evening-out meal trips.

Transportation is provided for various shopping trips. The centers also schedule rides for seniors to medical appointments.

Currently serving as site managers at the centers are Donna Sprow, Bryan; Cindy Tingle, Edgerton; Claudia Kochert, Edon; Lisa Seiler, Montpelier; Shanna McKelvey, Pioneer; LaVon Benner, Stryker; and Krystal Hallock, West Unity.

More information about the centers is available online at www.co.williams.oh.us.

Following the program, the auxiliary general meeting was conducted by President Gloria. Secretary Connie Dunseth, Treasurer Joyce Schelling, and Gift Shop Manager Ruth Cooley gave reports.

The hospital gift shop remains closed at this time. The patient activity cart has arrived at CHWC-Montpelier Hospital and is stocked and available for patients.

The auxiliary provided a donation of nearly $2000.00 to the hospital to purchase the activity cart.

The Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive at the Montpelier Hospital, 909 E. Snyder Ave., on Friday, April 1st from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go online to www.RedCrossBlood.org for information to schedule an appointment.

Doctor’s Day will be observed Wednesday, March 30th at the local hospitals and the auxiliary encourages all to show their appreciation to all physicians for their dedication and expertise in their fields.

Members of the Nominating Committee were announced—Elaine Willibey, Marty Brace and Ruth Ramsey. The slate of nominees for President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer will be announced at the next meeting April 11th.

Election is scheduled at the May 9th meeting and installation during the June 13th luncheon at the Montpelier Moose.

Jim Thompson will be guest speaker on funeral planning at the next general meeting of the auxiliary Monday, April 11th at 1:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at St. Paul’s U.M. Church, 402 Broad St., Montpelier. Guests are always welcome to attend.

ACTIVITY CART … Officers of CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary are shown here with the new patient activity cart, purchased recently from a donation of nearly $2000.00 by the auxiliary. The cart contains books, games and many activities available for patient use at the Montpelier facility. From left to right in pink auxiliary smocks are Treasurer Joyce Schelling, Vice President Patty Ledyard, President Gloria Poorman, Secretary Connie Dunseth, and Gift Shop Manager Ruth Cooley, shown with Matt Stuckey, Director of Therapy, in back.