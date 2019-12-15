Williams County Sheriff’s Department Searching For Man Wanted For Drug Trafficking

Williams County OH – Police are searching for 24-year-old Harley Palenske. He is from the Defiance area and is wanted on two felony warrants after being convicted of trafficking cocaine and failing to appear in court.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Department’s made a WANTED post Wednesday on their Facebook page bringing in almost 3000 comments, many of which appear to be from Palenske himself.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Palenske, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151.

