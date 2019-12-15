Lois Pollock (1921-2019)

Lois Irene Pollock, age 98, of Bryan, Ohio, went home to meet her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Fountain Park Inn and Villas in Bryan where she was a resident.

Mrs. Pollock was a 1939 graduate of Bryan High School. She was a kind, gentle, humble and loving soul who never complained and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a member of the Bryan Gospel Tabernacle and a Life member of Bryan VFW Post #2489 Ladies Auxiliary. Lois enjoyed playing golf, fishing with her husband, sewing and gardening.

Lois I. Pollock was born on January 5, 1921, in Bryan, the daughter of Enoch Booth and Opal Marie (Myers) Kays. She married Eric J. Pollock on December 31, 1939, in Bryan and he preceded her in death on August 10, 2004.

Survivors include four daughters, Judith Kay (Dennis) Williams, of Lansing, Michigan, Cathrine Marie (Robert) Schodorf, of Stevensville, Michigan, Kristina Fe (Stanley) Roan, of Columbus, Ohio, and Michelle Rene Gotshall, of Bryan; eight grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Williams, a sister, Pauline Kays; two brothers, Don and Paul Kays; and a son-in-law, Randy Gotshall.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street Bryan. A memorial service celebrating the life of Lois I. Pollock will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan with Pastors Israel Auguilar and Bud Yoder officiating. The family will also receive visitors for one hour prior to the beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Bryan VFW Post #2489, the Williams County Humane Society, Bryan Gospel Tabernacle or to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.