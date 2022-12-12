Williams County Special Olympics Retires Jersey Of Steve Kimpel

KIMPEL… Steve Kimpel stands in his jersey for the last time before receiving his new manager shirt. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Williams County Special Olympics held their meet the team event at the Edgerton High School on Saturday, December 10th.

The event began with the National Anthem performed by the Edgerton Choir. The Special Olympics Athlete Oath was then recited before moving on to hear about the Special Olympics Program.