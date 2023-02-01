Williams County Spelling Bee Held In Stryker

SPELLING BEE … Contestants from the Williams County Spelling Bee stand for a picture following the contest. Names provided from left to right. Back row – Logan Samper, Aaron Cheeseman, Mia Hawkins, Payten Hall, Jalen Fort, Troy Snyder, Mya Parker. Middle row – Savannah Thompson, Jocelin Lopez, Melody Gineman, Stella Fellers, John Deitemeyer, Finley Davis. Front row – Deegan Roth, Weston Brown, Presley Yoder. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Williams County Spelling Bee was held during the evening hours of Tuesday, January 24th. Contestants took to the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Stryker High School auditorium as the contest began.

Students representing each of the nine Williams County schools were present to compete in the bee.