150th Birthday Party Held For Fayette At Fulton County Museum

FAYETTE MAYOR … Mayor Dave Borer agreed to share for a few moments during the party which was held at the Museum of Fulton County to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town he leads. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Rebecca Miller

With a snowstorm blowing in during the week of January 27, 2023, and a level 2 called for the county on the night of the party, it was great to have 40 people turn out to celebrate the opening of the Fayette Exhibit and the 150th anniversary of Fayette, Ohio.

The party which was given by the Museum of Fulton County, located on St. Rt. 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds, was a success, according to Kate Huiskens, Marketing and Events Manager.