Swanton Middle School Among Districts Highlighted At Education Conference

(PRESS RELEASE) – Swanton Middle School showcased one of its outstanding student achievement programs at this year’s Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference and Trade Show, attended by thousands of public education leaders.

The Student Achievement Fair, which highlights innovative programs, performing groups and artwork, celebrated 25 years on November 13.

Students and staff from districts across the state displayed innovative programs and offered others the opportunity to observe and learn what Ohio public school districts are doing to enhance learning and student achievement in their schools.

School board members, administrators, teachers, students, vendors and guests attended the three-day Capital Conference on November 12-14 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Swanton Middle School is made up of grades 5 through 8 with about 100 students per grade. We strive to create a school culture that revolves around our Swanton 7. The Swanton 7 focuses on teaching students to be great listeners, good communicators, use manners, work hard, support/respect/encourage others, be honest and not make excuses, and take pride in school and themselves. To build a positive culture students and staff were split into 4 houses.

This created excitement amongst students and teachers, forged strong mentoring relationships, and improved academic rigor.

