Level 2 Snow Emergency Issued For Fulton County

Posted By: Newspaper Staff February 2, 2022

Sheriff Roy Miller has issued a LEVEL 2 snow emergency for Fulton County. If you must venture out, allow extra time and drive carefully.

Contact your employer to see if you should report to work

INFORMATION FROM FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

 

