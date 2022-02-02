Sheriff Roy Miller has issued a LEVEL 2 snow emergency for Fulton County. If you must venture out, allow extra time and drive carefully.
Contact your employer to see if you should report to work
INFORMATION FROM FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sheriff Roy Miller has issued a LEVEL 2 snow emergency for Fulton County. If you must venture out, allow extra time and drive carefully.
Contact your employer to see if you should report to work
INFORMATION FROM FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Be the first to comment on "Level 2 Snow Emergency Issued For Fulton County"