Williams SWCD Hold Open House & Election At New Office

OPEN HOUSE & ELECTION … Pictured from left to right: Terry Hake, Travis Hake, Bob Short, Jon Hake, Tyler Hake.

The Williams Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) recently held its Open House and Election at the Williams SWCD new office in Montpelier.

Two supervisors were elected to the Williams SWCD’s Board of Supervisors. Jon Hake and Bob Short were re-elected to fill a three-year term starting January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2023. Also running was Logan Reese. Our thanks go to Logan for his willingness to serve the citizens of Williams County.

The Board of Supervisors are duly elected county officials serving voluntarily (without pay) for the cause of conservation of our county’s natural resources. They set the priorities of the Soil and Water Conservation District and direct the staff to accomplish these goals. The 2021 Board of Supervisors are Bob Short, Kevin Miller, Jon Hake, Otis Sloan, and Adam Perry.

Bob Short, Williams SWCD Supervisor Chairman, presented the 2020 Outstanding Cooperator of the Year award to Hake Family Farms LLC (Terry, Jon, Travis and Tyler) for the conservation practices they have placed on the land.