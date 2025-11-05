Williams SWCD Hosting Open House & Election To Celebrate 78 Years Of Conservation

PRESS RELEASE – You are invited to celebrate 78 years of conservation with the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) at the Open House and Board of Supervisor Election.

The Open House celebration will be held Tuesday, November 18, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Williams SWCD Office.

During the Open House, the recipient of the Outstanding Cooperator Award will be announced. This year a special Lifetime Appreciation Award will also be given. Creamy chicken sandwiches, chili and refreshments will be served.

Entertainment by John Reichle will take place from 3:30 – 5:30! If you ask John to do a gig for exposure, he’ll tell you he’s overexposed! He’s a frequent performer as a solo, duo and band guitarist and vocalist.

Wineries, coffee shops, private events, and any place that spotlights live music are places you may see and hear him. He loves to play guitar, and it shows!

The evening will also feature the election of two Williams SWCD supervisors. The candidates in this year’s special election are Jason Allomong, Dawn Bowling (incumbent), Otis Sloan (incumbent), and Reba Wicker – call the office for the nominee biographies.

The election will take place from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Absentee voting takes place now through November 18 at 2 p.m. Call the office for information on election rules and how to receive an absentee ballot.

The Williams SWCD Board and Staff invite you to come together to cast your vote with people who have the mutual interest of conserving our land and water for those who live beyond us!

We hope to see you at this year’s Williams SWCD Open House as we celebrate 78 years of conservation. For more information, please call the Williams SWCD at 419-636-9395.

The Williams SWCD office is located at 11246 State Route 15 in Montpelier. The Williams SWCD is an equal opportunity provider and employer.