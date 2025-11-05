Taine Club Dares To Dream With Maria Shriver’s “I Am Maria”

PRESS RELEASE – Taine Club met at the home of Helene Moog with Karen Deemer as co-hostess.

In keeping with the theme for the year “Dare to Dream,” President Vicki Rathbun opened the business meeting with a quote, “Stop dreaming about your bucket list and live it! “Secretary and Treasurer reports were shared.

Vice president Sue Compo reviewed the All-read book; I Am Maria by Maria Shriver. Growing up in the Kennedy/Shriver family, expectations were always high for her to succeed in everything, and it was especially challenging for her since she was a girl.

She saw how her mother Eunice, had to overachieve in the Kennedy family to get recognition from her parents.

Maria worked hard at everything in life whether it was her career in journalism, being a wife and first lady of California, raising her children and being in the public eye.

Looking in the mirror, she thought she saw herself clearly, but she was wrong. She saw herself through her family’s eyes, her bosses’ eyes, her husband’s eyes, and the public’s eyes. She spent a lifetime running away from being the authentic Maria.

One important outlet she had was using her words in poetry to slowly allow her to find herself.

This book of poems grapple with identity, grief, love, loss, heartbreak, and healing. Her deeply personal poems address life’s transitions, challenges, successes, and failures.

Shriver’s words are a collection of her life experiences woven into poetry to inspire everyone on their own journey.

I Am Maria is a road map for anyone trying to shed the labels, layers and armor that hold us back from creating an authentic and meaningful life.

It reminds readers there is strength and love on the other side of our hardest days. Pictured is Helene Moog, Sue Compo, Karen Deemer.