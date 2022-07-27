Williams SWCD Hosting Ray Archuleta For Tri-State Soil Health Conference

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) We are excited to be able to host Ray Archuleta on Thursday, August 11, for the Tri-State Soil Health Conference.

Ray Archuleta also known as ‘Ray the Soil Guy’ has spent his career researching and teaching how soil health can benefit your farming inputs and outputs.

He is a certified professional soil scientist with over 30 years of experience as a soil conservationist, water quality specialist and conservation agronomist.

He now travels around the country sharing his enthusiasm for soil!

You are invited to spend an evening with Ray! The ‘Principles of Soil Health with Ray Archuleta’ will be presented at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Montpelier starting at 5:00 p.m. with dinner and social hour and the program starts at 6:00 p.m. The cost is $20/person.

Soil Health, Conservation, Regenerative, Sustainable! Have you read or heard about these things lately? Come and spend an evening with the top soil expert in the world on these topics.

Learn how you can adopt these practices and make them profitable on your farm! Learn how soil works and how a functioning soil can lower your need for costly inputs.

Ray will demonstrate the rainfall simulator, slake test, infiltration test and more.

Registration is required by calling the Williams Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) at 419-636-9395 by August 4. Credit card payments can be made over the phone during registration.

This event is sponsored by Person Farms, Williams SWCD, Fulton SWCD, Hillsdale CD, Branch CD, Steuben SWCD, and The Nature Conservancy.