Steven Hernanadez (1959 – 2024)

(Member Of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233)

Steven Hernandez, age 64, of Edgerton, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Park View Care Center in Edgerton. Steve worked in several area factories and was a handyman.

He attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233. He loved Harley motorcycles and Corvettes, but most of all he enjoyed time with his friends and family.

Steve was born on October 31, 1959 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Sam Olgine and Velia (Juarez) Hernandez.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Nicholette (Geobani) Flores- Valle, of Waterloo; 3 grandchildren, Maliha Bowling, Jacky Flores and Nico Flores; a sister, Irene (Steve) Smith-Hernandez, of Big Long Lake, Indiana; brother-in-law, Mike Kaiser, of Butler, Indiana and cousins, Jose (Shelly Rivera and Victor (Mary) Juarez, both of Edgerton. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Alisia C. Kaiser-Hernandez.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Steve’s services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to the family to help with funeral expenses. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.