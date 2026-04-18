Williams SWCD To Host Free Pond Clinic With Hot Dog Roast, Expert Q&A

Need help managing your pond? Would you like to improve it, but don’t know how? Then plan to attend a Pond Clinic on Tuesday, April 28, at the Williams SWCD office starting at 4:30 p.m. with a hot dog roast. “Top 5 (or Is That 7?) Pond Inquiries” begins at 5 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Eugene C. Braig IV, Program Director of Aquatic Ecosystems, Ohio State University Extension, School of Environment and Natural Resources.

OSU Extension’s aquatics program receives hundreds of inquiries each year. Here we will discuss the top five most common topics addressed each year spanning the last several as well as how to address managing any related issues.

Superior Farm Supply will be on hand to answer your questions and have product and informational handouts on aquatic plant chemical control.

Don Kimpel, Edon Farmers Co-Op, will also be on hand to answer your questions, especially about pond aerators.

The Pond Clinic is being sponsored by the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District and OSU Extension Williams County. It will be held at the Williams SWCD office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are requested by contacting the Williams SWCD at 419-636-9395 by April 27.

The Williams SWCD, ODA, and OSU are equal opportunity providers and employers.