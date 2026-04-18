Judge Gallagher Shares Juvenile Court Mission With Bryan Kiwanis

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
PURPOSE OF THE COURTS … The guest speaker at the weekly Kiwanis Club of Bryan’s meeting on April 15, 2026, was the Honorable Karen Gallagher, who presides over the Williams County Common Pleas Court, Juvenile and Probate Divisions. Judge Gallagher spoke with the group about how the court functions, particularly with respect to the Juvenile Division. She brought several members of her team to the meeting and explained their roles within the system as well. Her court strives for accountability and stability for both the juvenile offenders as well as for their families. Some examples of the cases the Juvenile Court Division hears are truancy, delinquency, traffic offenses, abuse, neglect, paternity, custody and child support, and failure to send a child to school. Pictured L to R: Gary Mohre, Diversion Officer; Probation/Truancy Officers John Karacson and Michael Polley; Judge Karen Gallagher; and Alex Jacoby, FIC Coordinator.