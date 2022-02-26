Williams SWCD To Host Soil Health Workshop

Facebook

You are invited to the annual ‘Tri-County Soil Health Workshop’ to be held Friday, March 18, at the Kissell Community Building in West Unity, Ohio, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This workshop is sponsored by Fulton Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD), Hillsdale CD, and Williams SWCD.

This year the two dynamic presenters will include Rick Clark and Dr. Aaron Wilson along with a local farmer panel.

Rick Clark was the 2021 National No-Till Innovator Award Winner at the National No-Till Conference! No-tiller Rick Clark has had good success transitioning his 7,000-acre Williamsport, Indiana, farm to organic production.

But it hasn’t come easy and there have been a lot of lessons along the way. From being what he calls one of the worst destructors of the soil in his county to his current role of a highly accomplished and respected regenerative farmer, Rick has tackled each challenge with purpose and commitment.

In an episode on the ‘No-Till Farmer’ podcast, sponsored by Yetter Farm Equipment, Rick explains about many of the ways his operation and mindset have had to change in order to succeed with the transition.

He explains his 70/30 theory on weed suppression, how learning to crimp cereal rye was a lightbulb moment that really pushed his practices forward, and how he came to appreciate beneficial predator insects.

He also discusses how a personal health issue has helped him develop his thinking on the intersection of soil health and human health.

Find out more about Rick at his website www.farmgreen.land. Rick has also been a presenter at the National No-Till Conference.

Aaron Wilson, PhD., is an Atmospheric Research Scientist with the Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center and Climate Specialist with OSU Extension.

Aaron is also with the State Climate Office of Ohio and Chapter Lead of the Midwest Chapter of the Fifth National Climate Assessment.

Aaron’s research focuses climate variability, climate change, and applied climatology, particularly where they intersect with agriculture.

Through his work with Extension, he engages the agricultural community on weather and climate topics including building resilience to and mitigating climate change.

The full-day workshop is only $20 which includes lunch and refreshments. You can register online at www.hillsdalecd.org or send your payment and registration to the Williams SWCD, 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier, OH 43543. Registration deadline is March 11.

Call 419-636-9395 or visit www.williamsswcd.org for a registration form. SWCD and USDA are an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.