Williams SWCD To Offer Free Pollinator Identification Workshop

The Williams Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be offering its last Habitat Enhancement Learning Program (HELP) workshop “Beyond Bees & Butterflies” on Thursday, May 14, from 7 to 8 p.m. with Tam Stage, Williams SWCD Technician.

Tam will discuss how sometimes it’s easy to forget that there is more to pollinators than honeybees and monarchs. And some try very hard to not look like bees, while other insects work hard to look like they are bees.

Tam will describe other insects that show up to a well-populated pollinator planting. From tiny flies to unfairly maligned tiny wasps, come learn about the less flashy and confusing visitors to our flower gardens and grasslands!

The free workshop will be held at the Williams SWCD office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier. For more information and to register, call Tam Stage or Anne Marie at 419-636-9395.

In case of an emergency, we would like to notify people of possible changes. The Williams SWCD is an equal opportunity provider and employer.