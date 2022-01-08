Winter Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 8th, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
Bryan @ Bowling Green 4:15pm (POSTPONED)
Archbold @ Hicksville 4:30pm
Defiance @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Stryker @ Delta 5pm
Montpelier @ Hamilton (IN) 6pm
Edon @ Hilltop 6pm
North Central @ Antwerp 6pm
Pettisville @ Edgerton 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stryker @ Delta 1pm
WRESTLING
Bryan/Delta/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Perrysburg Invitational 9:30am
Montpelier/Swanton @ Woodmore A Classic 10am
Edgerton @ Lima Invitational 10am
SWIM & DIVE
Bryan/Wauseon (Swimming) @ Oak Harbor Invitational 8:45am
