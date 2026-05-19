Wood County Man First To Be Sentenced In $72 Million Ponzi Scheme Case In Toledo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Securities announces that John Walters, 55, of Wood County has been sentenced to six years of incarceration for his involvement in an alleged $72 million Ponzi scheme targeting Ohio investors. He was sentenced yesterday in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas.

Earlier this month, Walters, who served as the former chief compliance officer for Toledo-based Northwest Capital, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement in the sale of a security and four counts of securing writings by deception, all of which are felonies that range from the second to fourth degree. Judge Gary Cook imposed prison sentences for each count to run concurrently, for a maximum incarceration of two years. Walters has been ordered to self-report to authorities on July 13, 2026.

According to investigators, Walters participated in a sophisticated scheme that deceived lending institutions and a business investor through fraudulent transactions worth millions of dollars. As the firm’s chief risk officer and chief credit officer, he approved and signed off on falsified documents that were then used to obtain loans and investments under false pretenses.

The case is the result of a multi-year investigation led by the Division of Securities in partnership with the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Deputy Attorney Inspector Harvey McCleskey led the investigation for the Division, meanwhile the prosecution is being led by Principle Assistant Attorney General Dan Kasaris and Assistant Attorney General Drew Wood.

“This sentencing marks the first in this complex case and is a huge step toward delivering justice for the Ohio investors who were misled,” said Ohio Securities Commissioner Andrea Seidt. “Jail time, by itself, does not restore the millions of dollars lost by the victims in this case but it does let offenders know that Ohio investigators, prosecutors, and courts takes these securities fraud violations seriously. I am beyond proud of the Division’s team for working tirelessly for well over a decade to help secure convictions in this case and am grateful the Division has an Investor Recovery Fund to help provide partial financial relief to victims.”

Walters’ plea and subsequent sentencing follows similar pleas earlier this year including Nancy Rathbun and three of her co-conspirators, James Delverne, Doug Miller and Richard Scheich. Like Walters, these individuals are scheduled to be sentenced by the court in the coming weeks.

From January 2011 through December 2021, managers at Northwest Capital in Toledo, along with other co-defendants from entities who worked with the firm, allegedly misled investors about critical facts, including conflicts of interest within the organization and the financial health of affiliated entities. Investigators allege that funds were manipulated to create an illusion of success, while investors received falsified annual statements to conceal the scheme’s reality. While investors received annual statements supporting the value of their investments, these values ultimately proved to be false when investors requested redemption of their investment principal and Northwest Capital was unable to fund those redemptions.

Ohioans with any questions or concerns about investments or financial advisors should contact the Division of Securities at 614-644-7381, securitiesgeneral.questions@com.ohio.gov, or by completing the online contact form.

— Press Release

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