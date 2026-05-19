Toledo Hosts Annual Ride Of Silence Honoring Cyclists On May 20

The 2026 Toledo Ride of Silence route begins and ends at The University of Toledo Parking Area 2. (Map provided by Lake Erie West Regional Council)

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lake Erie West Regional Council will host Toledo’s annual Ride of Silence on Wednesday, May 20, joining hundreds of communities around the world in honoring cyclists who have been killed or injured while riding on public roads.

The silent memorial ride will begin and end at The University of Toledo Parking Area 2, with riders departing promptly at 7 p.m., synchronized with Ride of Silence events taking place globally.

The event is free and open to the public. Cyclists of all skill levels are invited to participate in this slow-paced, police-escorted ride intended to promote roadway safety, awareness and remembrance.

“The Ride of Silence is both a memorial and a call to action,” said Sandy Spang, executive director of Lake Erie West. “Each year, we gather to honor those whose lives were lost while bicycling and to remind our community that every person on a bike deserves to travel safely on our roads. This ride demonstrates compassion and our shared commitment to safer streets for everyone.”

The Toledo route includes three memorial stops recognizing local cyclists who lost their lives in traffic crashes. Family members will share reflections during the pre-ride program. Riders will travel approximately 10 miles per hour to keep the group together and allow for coordinated memorial stops with law enforcement escorts.

Event Schedule

6:30 p.m. — Opening program, event history, partner recognition, and ride instructions

— Opening program, event history, partner recognition, and ride instructions 6:45 p.m. — Memorial remarks from family members Speaker: Michael Peiffer — Roseann Peiffer (1-year anniversary) Speaker: Tony Flaminio — John Flaminio (5-year anniversary) Speaker: Susan Santoro (tentative) — Thomas Santoro (10-year anniversary)

— Memorial remarks from family members 6:55 p.m. — Reading of names of cyclists lost to traffic fatalities

— Reading of names of cyclists lost to traffic fatalities 7 p.m. — Ride begins

— Ride begins 8:15 p.m. — Ride concludes

Police escort coordination is currently underway with the Toledo Police Department, The University of Toledo Police Department, Ohio Highway Patrol, and Toledo Fire & Rescue.

Event area and parking map for the May 20 Ride of Silence at The University of Toledo. (Map provided by Lake Erie West Regional Council)

The Ride of Silence began in Dallas, Texas, in 2003 and has since grown into a worldwide movement with hundreds of participating communities across multiple continents each year. The annual ride takes place on the third Wednesday in May and is promoted nationally alongside Bike Month and Bike to Work Day.

Media Opportunities

Interviews with organizers and participating families

Visuals of cyclists gathering and beginning the silent ride

Memorial stops along the route

Community and law enforcement participation

About Lake Erie West Regional Council

Lake Erie West Regional Council, formerly Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, is a nonpartisan regional planning partnership made up of voluntary governmental members in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Our members work on transportation, water quality, and other economic development endeavors that affect quality of life for everyone in our region.

— Press Release

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