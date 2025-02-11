Yost Offers Nearly $11 Million In Grant Funds To Enhance School Safety

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio schools can apply for a share of nearly $11 million in safety grants being awarded for the current academic year, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

The funding, approved as part of House Bill 33 by the 135th General Assembly, can be used for a broad range of purposes, including training and education on threat detection and prevention as well as tools, technologies and equipment designed to save lives and improve crisis response.

“A secure learning environment is paramount,” Yost said. “These grants give schools resources they need to protect our children.”

The grant funding is intended to provide school leaders with flexibility in determining how best to improve student safety. Eligible uses of the funding include:

-Certification training for school resource officers.

-Active-shooter response training or equipment.

-Educational resources for all grade levels.

-Training to identify and assist students with mental-health issues.

-School supplies or equipment related to safety or implementation of a school-safety plan.

-Systems allowing immediate camera access to responding law enforcement officers.

-Silent panic alarms.

-Gunshot-detection technology.

-License-plate reader alerts for vehicles belonging to registered sex offenders.

-Alert systems warning of wanted dangerous individuals.

-Other training related to school safety.

School leaders may apply for both a traditional per-pupil-funded grant and a larger project-based grant.

Until the funds are exhausted, every district is eligible to seek:

-A formula-based grant of $2,500 or $4.50 per student, whichever amount is greater.

-A project-based grant of up to $40,000 per district, regardless of the number of students.

The grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, making prompt submission of applications a key consideration. No applications will be considered after May 30, 2025.