Zachary Deck (1985-2020)

Zachary Scott Deck, 34 years, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the University of Toledo Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio. Zach was born August 8, 1985 in Bryan, Ohio to Dixie Lee Deck.

He was a graduate of Bryan High School. Zach worked as a bagger/stocker for Miller’s New Market in Bryan and Quadco Rehabilitation Center in Stryker.

He loved to bowl, play computer games and NASCAR. Zach attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Montpelier, Ohio.

Zach is survived by his brother, Russell LeRoy Biller of Bryan; three uncles Curtis Jay Deck of Montpelier, Phillip (Sharon) Deck of Bryan and Kriss Deck of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his mother Dixie Lee Deck and grandmother Patricia Ann Deck.

There will be no visitation or service at this time for Zachary Deck. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 Lynn St., Bryan, Ohio.

Gifts in loving memory of Zach may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com