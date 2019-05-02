Herma Durbin (1930-2019)

Herma Dale Durbin, age 88, of Delta, passed away Tuesday evening April 30, 2019 at Swanton Valley Care Center. She was born in Odon Indiana on July 4, 1930 to the late Jesse Hayes Killion and Helen (Cissel) Killion.

Dale graduated from Odon High School and on February 6, 1949 she married Homer Durbin and together shared 63 loving years together until his passing on January 6, 2013. She began her working career at Seady’s Restaurant in Delta before purchasing the Toggery Shoppe in Delta and operating it for over 22 years. Before retiring, Dale worked at Walmart in Wauseon when it was first established and served there for over 10 years. She was a proud member of the Eastern Star for over 45 years and the Delta United Methodist Church.

Dale is survived by her children, Helen E. (Alan) Weese of Delta, MaryAnn Durbin of Delta and Edward A. (Norma) Durbin of Swanton; grandchildren, Richard Prater, Brandy (Jason) Beck, Michael (Carey) Durbin and Samantha (Charlie) Winans; step-grandchildren, Shane (Taylor) Harter and Lilly (Josh) Kelly; great grandchildren, Bradon, Mallory, Tirzah and Hadassah Beck; Myla, Vivian and Josephine Durbin; Addison, Hunter and Oliver Winans; step-great granddaughter, Lucy Harter; special nephew, Tim (Jeanne) Durbin and many more loving nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by her husband, Homer; daughter, Betty Jane Durbin in 2018; brother, William Killion in WWII and granddaughter, Melissa Prater in 2017.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Dale’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday at the funeral home. Her son-in-law, Pastor Alan Weese will be officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Delta United Methodist, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, OH 43515 in her memory.

