Rito Flores, Jr. (1938-2019)

Rito G. Flores, Jr., age 80, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. Prior to his retirement he had been a welder.

Rito was born in Poteet, Texas, on December 27, 1938, the so of Rito and Susan (Garcia) Flores, Sr. In 1961 he married Noelia Gomez, and she preceded him in death January 15, 2019.

Left to cherish Rito’s memory are daughters, Anita Flores, Isabel Flores, Becky Flores, Debbie Flores, Susie Flores, and Christian (Miguel) Chapa; grandchildren, Tracy, Heather, Tyler, Marcos, David, Augustine, Torrie, Veronica, Joey, Tara, Latasha, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Mario, Michael and Justus; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Eloy (Gloria) Flores, Olga (Richard) Hall, John (Vina) Flores, Elvia (Gary) Beatty, Paula Flores, Richard Flores, Lucy (Joe) Moreno and Nancy (Glen) Hooser. He was preceded in death by his wife, Noelia, and brother, Robert.

Visitation for Rito will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, where a service will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M., with the Rev. Willie Knighten, officiating.

