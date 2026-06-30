13 Indicted In Williams County Grand Jury Session

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Williams County Grand Jury convened recently to consider indictments charging individuals with Williams County crimes, according to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Those indicted were:

-BRITTANY J. KENDALL, age 27, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-JACOB S. NEYHART, age 25, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault.

-LARRY H. CRABTREE, age 57, of West Unity, OH, was indicted on one count of Bribery.

-RUSSELL R. HARRISON, age 54, of Hicksville, OH, was indicted on one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-SHAWN M. MANEY, age 39, of Pioneer, OH, was indicted on one count of Strangulation.

-CHRISTOPHER W. PEACE JR., age 28, of Columbus, IN, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Burglary, one count of Felonious Assault, and two counts of Aggravated Menacing.

-WILLIAM E. WAUGH, age 58, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence.

-NELSON L. LAUTERMILCH, age 58, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on two counts of Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone, each with a Firearm Specification and Forfeiture of a Weapon Specification, two counts of Cruelty to Companion Animals, each with a Firearm Specification, one count of Endangering Children, and one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering.

-RICHARD D. BROWN III, age 36, of Hudson, MI, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer with a Forfeiture of Property Specification.

-DUSTIN R. JONES, age 33, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, one count of Failure to Stop at a Railroad Grade Crossing, one count of Failure to Stop After an Accident, and one count of Driving Under Suspension or in Violation of License Restriction.

-TROY B. MILLER, age 62, of Delphos, OH, was indicted on one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them with a Repeat OVI Offender Specification and a Forfeiture of Vehicle Specification, and one count of Driving Under OVI Suspension.

-RYLEE I. PALMERTON, age 22, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Assault.

-JOSHUA A. METZ, age 50, of Ney, OH, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft.

An indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.