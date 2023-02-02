Helping Cats Is The Mission For Compassionate Care Sanctuary In Delta

CCS … Jennifer Pershing is the CEO of Compassionate Care Sanctuary. She works with volunteers to make the lives of cats and other animals in our area better.

By: Elaine Bierie

The Compassionate Care Sanctuary is a not for profit 501c(3) with a mission to provide long-term care to cats and other small animals who are difficult to place due to their needs.

It is also part of their mission to conduct and promote TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) to reduce the suffering of homeless community cats and strays.