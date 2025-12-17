20-Year-Old Killed In Crash On North Holland Sylvania Road

TOLEDO — The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at approximately 4:51 p.m. The crash happened at North Holland Sylvania Road and Sylvania Road.

According to the patrol, Cheryl L. Bettinger, 60, of Toledo, was driving a 2018 Ford Escape northbound on North Holland Sylvania Road. Kaniya O. Durr, 20, of Toledo, was also traveling northbound in a 2019 Chevy Malibu.

Investigators said Bettinger attempted a U-turn on North Holland Sylvania Road and was struck by Durr’s vehicle. After the collision, Durr’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, through a parking lot, and onto Sylvania Road, where it was struck by a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Sherrie L. Fulgham, 41, of Toledo.

Durr succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The patrol reported that Bettinger, Durr, and Fulgham were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Sylvania Township Police Department, Sylvania Township Fire and Rescue, and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

The patrol reminded motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive impaired or distracted.