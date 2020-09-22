Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Eight Indictments

On September 21, 2020, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

DEMETRIUS L. INGRAM, age 28, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Attempted Illegal Use of a Minor or Impaired Person in a Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance and one count of Attempted Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. On or about May 26, 2020, he allegedly attempted to view obscene material showing a minor in a state of nudity. 20CR106.

ANTONIO L. WASHINGTON, age 40, of South Bend, OH, was indicted on one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. On or about August 22, 2020, he allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. 20CR98.

EARL L. HARTMAN, age 46, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about August 22, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 20CR97.

COREY A. PATE, age 30, of Adrian, MI, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about August 25, 2020, he allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal to bring his vehicle to a stop, allegedly causing a substantial risk to persons or property. He also allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 20CR99.

ZACHARY S. McCAUGE, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about September 11, 2020, he allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his vehicle to a stop, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons and property. He also allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 20CR107

CHRISTOPHER L. MANEY, age 50, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about September 11, 2020, he allegedly stole a motor vehicle and allegedly operated it while under the influence of alcohol and or/ drugs. 20CR100.

ROBERT A. DAVENPORT, JR., age 60, of Delta, OH, was indicted on three counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor and two counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor. On or about February 17, 2020, he allegedly possessed child pornography. 20CR108.

AUGUSTINE A. CHAPA, age 33, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about September 13, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 20CR105.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

–PRESS RELEASE