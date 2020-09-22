Jimmie Thompson (1956-2020)

Jimmie Lyn Thompson, 63, of Montpelier, passed away on September 21, 2020 at his home. His was born on December 23, 1956 in Montpelier to James Wesley and Dyrrel “Susie” Lurine (Cantrell) Thompson. He married Penny A. Wilder on July 18, 1998 in Montpelier and she survives.

Jimmie was the owner and operator of Jimmie’s Restaurant in Montpelier for a few years and prior to that worked as a cook for many years at various places. Jimmie also worked for four years as a garbage man for the Village of Montpelier back in the 1980’s.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Penny Thompson; three sisters, Brenda, Nancy and Jamie; and other family members and friends. Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:30 am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to abide by social distancing and mask guidelines.

