Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 22, 2020

BOYS GOLF

GMC Championships @ Ironwood GC 9am (Wauseon)

Bryan @ Defiance w/Wauseon 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

GMC Championships @ Ironwood GC 9am (Wauseon)

Archbold @ Montpelier 4:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Pettisville @ Ottawa Hills 7pm

Paulding @ Evergreen 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold @ Delta 5pm

Bryan @ Liberty Center 5pm

Evergreen @ Wauseon 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Evergreen @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Archbold @ Patrick Henry 4:45pm

Delta @ Bryan 4:45pm

Liberty Center @ Swanton 4:45pm

Edon @ Fayette 5:30pm

Montpelier @ North Central 5:30pm

Stryker @ Pettisville 5:30pm

Fairview @ Edgerton 5:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

North Central/Edon/Edgerton @ Montpelier 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Ottawa Glandorf 5pm

 

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*