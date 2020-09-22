Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020

BOYS GOLF
GMC Championships @ Ironwood GC 9am (Wauseon)
Bryan @ Defiance w/Wauseon 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
GMC Championships @ Ironwood GC 9am (Wauseon)
Archbold @ Montpelier 4:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Pettisville @ Ottawa Hills 7pm
Paulding @ Evergreen 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold @ Delta 5pm
Bryan @ Liberty Center 5pm
Evergreen @ Wauseon 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Evergreen @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Archbold @ Patrick Henry 4:45pm
Delta @ Bryan 4:45pm
Liberty Center @ Swanton 4:45pm
Edon @ Fayette 5:30pm
Montpelier @ North Central 5:30pm
Stryker @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Fairview @ Edgerton 5:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
North Central/Edon/Edgerton @ Montpelier 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Ottawa Glandorf 5pm
