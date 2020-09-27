Defiance Man Air Lifted After Motorcycle Crash In Fulton County

Royalton Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury, two vehicle crash which occurred on US 20 near County Road 10-3 in Royalton Township, Fulton County on September 26, 2020 at approximately 3:15 P.M.

A 2015 Dodge ProMaster, driven by 69-year-old Gary Pitzen of Dubuque, Iowa was eastbound on US 20. A 2013 Harley Davidson, driven by Jack Long Jr. of Defiance, Ohio was westbound on US 20. Mr. Pitzen’s vehicle traveled over the center line and struck Mr. Long head on.

Mr. Long was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest on the right side of the road. The 2015 Dodge came to rest on the left side of the road. Mr. Long was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital by Life Fight with serious injuries. Mr. Pitzen was not injured as a result of the crash, and the roadway was shut down for approximately 1 hour.

A safety belt was used by Mr. Pitzen, and no helmet was worn by Mr. Long. Impairment was not a factor in this crash, no charges were filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, Lyons Fire and EMS, and Don’s Towing.

–PRESS RELEASE