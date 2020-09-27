Betty Ashbaugh (1938-2020)

Betty June (Miller) Ashbaugh age 82, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Saturday September 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She graduated from Archbold High School in 1956.

She worked at the Archbold Ladder Company in Archbold Ohio and worked 25 years at Sauder Woodworking Company in Archbold Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Emil and Ruth(Pursel) Miller of Archbold, Ohio. She was born on June 9, 1938.

She married Ben F. Ashbaugh on April 14, 1974, and he survives.

She loved spending time with her family and loved them dearly. She was a very kind-hearted soul. She took care of everyone else before herself. She loved crocheting baby blankets and blankets for her family. She also enjoyed cooking meals for holidays and family gatherings.

She is survived by her loving husband Ben F. Ashbaugh of 46 years of marriage and three children Brian(Carrie) Ashbaugh, Doug Ashbaugh, and Sherry(David) Ackley all of West Unity, Ohio and Six grandchildren Brooke(William) Browning of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, Danny Ackley, Isabella Ackley, and Gauge Gillett and 2 late grandbabies, and 4 great-grandbabies Grayson, William, Weston, and “baby girl” Briar Browning. She also is survived by many family members that loved her so much.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Dennis Lavern Miller, Dale Miller and a sister Irene (Clara) Garza and 2 great- grandchildren.

The viewing will be at Short’s Funeral Home in Archbold Ohio on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M and funeral services at Lockport Cemetery at 2:30 P.M. (County Rd. 21-N and County Rd. 22-75 Stryker, Ohio.)

Those wishing to express a show of sympathy may make memorial contributions to the family personally to help pay for services.