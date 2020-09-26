Jan Brinkman (1952-2020)

Jan E. Brinkman, age 68, of Wauseon, was called home by his Lord and Savior early Friday morning, September 25, 2020 at Flower Hospital in Sylvania. He was born in Wauseon on May 1, 1952 to the late George Brinkman and Evelyn (Murrey) Brinkman.

Jan graduated from Wauseon High School and later married Sally Wood on June 12, 1976. Together they were blessed with two sons, Joshua and Nathan. For over 20 years Jan worked for Mustang Printing in Wauseon. He also served as an EMT and a fireman with the Wauseon Fire Department.

Jan was a proud Christian Servant through his walk in life. He was a member and Sunday School teacher at Pettisville Missionary Church and most recently Fulton Union Church in Delta.

Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing, collecting model cars and most of all photography, where he was a self employed photographer for 20 years.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 44 years, Sally Brinkman; sons, Joshua (Rachael) Brinkman of Swanton and Nathan (Melissa) Brinkman of Archbold; sister-in-law, Amelia Brinkman of Michigan; grandchildren, Brittany, Paige and Jada Brinkman.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, George “Bill” Brinkman. Friends and family will be received from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; where a memorial service celebrating Jan’s life will begin at 6:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible. Pastor Kent Norr of Pettisville Missionary Church will be officiating.

Those wishing to express a show of sympathy may make memorial contributions to the family.