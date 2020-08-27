2020 Stryker Panthers Football Preview

STRYKER VARSITY FOOTBALL … (Front) Kaleb Holsopple, Logan Liechty, Amos Sloan, Payton Woolace. (2nd Row) Tyler Damms, Kameron Shellenberger, Jaydin Rethmel, Levi Barnum, Matthew Froelich, James Dixon. (3rd Row) Lennon Capps, Jacob Froelich, Jacob Cadwell, Jeff Pace, Mateo Villanueva. (Back) Coaches: Zac Holsopple, Clay Fox, Head Coach Kent Holsopple, Alex Grice, Duncan Cuykendall. Missing-Brendan Boyd. (PHOTO BY VP SPORTS & SCHOOLS)

By: Nate Calvin

Year number two for Head Coach Kent Holsopple and his Stryker Panthers finds them joining the new 8-Man football league. Stryker this year will be a member of the Northern 8 Football Conference.

“The Northern 8 will bring an exciting brand of high school football to Ohio”, commented Holsopple. “The teams will showcase a growing format of football for other small schools. We expect all the teams to compete very well and hopefully continue to grow the 8-player football community in Ohio.”

The Panthers, coming off a 0-10 season, will need to replace four-letterman from last year including Honorable Mention All-TAAC Carter Zimmann RB/DB/K, Wyatt Short WR/DE. Noah Huffman OL/DL, and Gabe Littin WR/DB.

Stryker does have 10 starters returning led by quarterback Payton Woolace (58/178 passing for 869 yards, 12 TD/10 INT, running back Logan Liechty (79 carries, 242 yds), and receiver Kaleb Holsopple (26 rec, 537 yds, 8 TDs).

Also returning for Stryker are Amos Sloan OL/DL, James Dixon DL, Levi Barnum WR/DE (HM TAAC), Matthew Froelich (TE/QB/LB, Jeff Pace OL, Jaydin Rethmel OL/DL, and Mateo Villanueva WR/DB.

Like every team across the state, Holsopple and his staff had to adjust to life during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We had to adapt and find creative ways to keep the players connected, engaged and active.” “The coaching staff took advantage of several opportunities to attend virtual football coaching clinics and other methods to collaborate, review and plan for the upcoming 8 player football season.”

Holsopple says a key to this season will be staying healthy because they don’t have a deep roster but Holsopple views talent, toughness, and experience returning starters as strengths for the 2020 season.

Stryker starts the season at home against Holgate on August 28th.

Nate can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com