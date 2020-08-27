2020 Montpelier Locos Football Preview

MONTPELIER VARSITY FOOTBALL … (Front) Gavin Stratton, Blake Altaffer, Chris Moor, Gavin Wurm, Holden Cieslak, Kasche Bible, Tylor Yahraus, Colin Crissenberry, Dylan Eitnier, Kaiden Apple. (2nd Row) Monte Treesh, Landon Brigle, Ethan Pontious, Logan Carpenter, Scottie Hillard. (3rd Row) Jacob Lamontagne, Connor Kerby, Ashtyn Mason, Gavin Zyjewski, Jamison Grime, Garrett Girrell, Braiden Smith. (4th Row) Brennen Friend, Chavez Martin, Landon Fackler, Eli Fackler, Nathan Rummel, Grant Girrell, Brody Terry, Carter Wade, James Camper, Athen Vankham. (Back) Coaches: Troy Roth, Andy Robinson, Head Coach Joe Brigle, David Bauer, Randy Mills. Missing-Jake Clinger, Jaydn Husted, Ash Walz, and Coach Mike Vicars. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

Joe Brigle is back in charge of the Locomotive program, taking over for Steven Brancheau who resigned in December after nine years. Brigle previously spent eight years as the head coach at Montpelier, compiling a 25-55 record during that time.

In 2005, under the direction of Brigle, Montpelier posted a 6-5 record, one of just two winning seasons for the program over the last two decades. The Locos were 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the TAAC last season.

Montpelier will implement a Wing-T offense that will be complimented by a 3-3-5 defensive scheme. Brigle brought in an experienced coach to be his offensive coordinator with the hiring of Mike Vicars. Vicars has had plenty of success as a head coach during stops at Hilltop, Delta, Genoa, and Swanton to name a few.

Montpelier was hit hard by graduation with the loss of 14 starters headlined by Mason Foote (OL/DL, Four-year letterwinner, 2nd Team TAAC Offense), Brayden Custer (RB/LB, Three-year letterwinner, 2nd Team TAAC-Defense), Austin Peffley (OL/DL, Three-year letterwinner, 1st Team TAAC-Offense & Defense, HM All-District), and Alex McCord (Two-year letterwinner, 2nd Team TAAC-Offense, HS-All District).

With the heavy loss to graduation, the Locos return just seven starters with Gavin Wurm (RB/LB, 2nd Team TAAC-Defense) and Holden Cieslak (RB/LB) being the only seniors to return from last year’s starters.

While size and experience are two areas of concern entering the season, Brigle points to a good work ethic, the kids being very coachable combined with decent speed and strength as being strong points for this year’s squad.

“We need to increase program numbers, stay healthy in key spots and catch a few breaks along the way”, mentioned Brigle when talking about the keys to a successful season for the Locos.

Montpelier started the season September 4th at Cardinal Stritch.

