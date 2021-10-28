2021 Fulton County Festival Of Trees

EVENT SCHEDULE

Community Fest: November 11th from 5 pm to 7 pm; Free to the Public; Silent Auction

Winterfest Ball: November 12th, Doors open 5 pm; Dinner at 6 pm; Silent and Live Auction; Tickets $60, Table of 8 $400

Breakfast with Santa: November 13th from 9 am to 11 am; Tickets $10; Light Breakfast; Craft; Photo with Santa

Santa Shop: November 11th – 10 am to 7 pm – Public; November 12th – 10 am to 4 pm – Public; November 12th – 5 pm to 9 pm – Winterfest Ball Attendees; November 13th – 9 am to 11 am – Breakfast with Santa Attendees

Art Sale: Donation submitted by November 5 to be part of competition.

To get more information or tickets go to fcfot.com

ARTIST OF THE YEAR … Introducing this year’s Featured Artist: Lauren Stotzer. Lauren enjoys attending The Studio and exploring new art. When she isn’t creating beautiful works of art, Lauren loves to spend time with staff, family, and many friends! Lauren’s polar bear is this year’s featured art piece.

This piece will be framed and auctioned off with a matching polar bear themed tree at our live auction Nov. 12th. Proceeds from this event will go right back to supporting the programming we provide like our art studio! Tickets are still available at fcfot.com