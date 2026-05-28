2026 Williams County – Fulton County Area Graduation Tribute

The Village Reporter is proud to present our 2026 Graduation Tribute — a 52-page keepsake edition honoring the graduating seniors of Williams and Fulton Counties. Inside, you’ll find every senior who chose to participate from all 14 area high schools: Archbold, Bryan, Delta, Edgerton, Edon, Evergreen, Fayette, Hilltop, Montpelier, North Central, Pettisville, Stryker, Swanton, and Wauseon — complete with class portraits, future plans, class notables, and the parents and families who helped get them here.

For years, this special section has been one of our most-requested editions of the year, and for the Class of 2026 we’re opening it up to everyone. Simply flip through the pages below to read the entire tribute online, free of charge.

Congratulations, Class of 2026. The whole community is cheering you on.