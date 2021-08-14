25th Annual Rug Hooking Week To Be Held August 18-21 At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – Recognized as one of the top rug hooking events in the country, Sauder Village is pulling out all the stops this year to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Rug Hooking Week! A spectacular celebration of this traditional craft, the 2021 Rug Hooking Exhibit will run August 18-21.

With amazing displays of hooked rugs, workshops, lectures, vendors and many special exhibits, Rug Hooking Week is again expected to draw thousands of savvy rug hookers to Sauder Village – Ohio’s largest living history destination.

“Our annual Rug Hooking Week celebrates the rich tradition of rug hooking while showcasing the fine craftsmanship of rug hookers from around the world,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager.

“As the largest rug hooking event in the country, this annual event includes a museum-quality exhibit in Founder’s Hall, a vendor market, creative demonstrators, and workshops – all set near the charming setting of Historic Sauder Village.”

For four days starting Wednesday, August 18 through Saturday, August 21, hundreds of rug hookers from across North America and overseas will be contributing their pieces for this museum-quality exhibit in Founder’s Hall.

Again this year the exhibit will offer a new and exciting display of colors, patterns, sizes and designs featuring hundreds of rugs in a number of categories including original designs, people and places, animals, geometric designs, fruit and florals, and mixed media. The exhibit is an amazing celebration of the creativity and hard work each rug represents.

This year’s event also includes a number of featured exhibits highlighting many talented artists and rug hookers. The David Galchutt featured exhibit will showcase original artwork created by this famous west coast artist along with amazing contemporary hooked art inspired by his work.

Another highlight of this year’s show is the “Women’s Vote Centennial” – a collection of artwork and hooked suffrage posters celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the constitutional right to vote.

Again this year the “Celebration Exhibit” will feature the award-winning work from this year’s international competition sponsored by Rug Hooking Magazine. This exclusive display will feature some of the best rugs in the country as well as internationally.

Rug Hooking Week will also include a number of other special exhibits, guild exhibits, and even a juried virtual exhibit featuring works from textile artists from around the world.

The Rug Hooking event also provides guests the opportunity to purchase supplies, kits, and tools directly from respected vendors specializing in rug hooking materials.

Each day of the exhibit there will be working demonstrators to watch and avid rug hookers available to share first-hand information about this traditional craft.

There are a variety of rug hooking classes offered throughout the week including a gallery walk and many other hands-on workshops.

For more details visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org or call 800.590.9755 to check class availability.

In addition to enjoying the exhibit in Founder’s Hall, guests can also take time to visit the many talented craftsmen demonstrating their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop.

The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, a barn, and beautiful gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area.

The new 1920s Main Street is sure to be a favorite stop as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery clothing, hardware and jewelry stores, visit the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.

There is also plenty of great shopping and free rides on the Erie Express Train!

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food from the Barn Restaurant and Doughbox Bakery!

For those looking to extend their stay, the 98-room Heritage Inn has many places for guests to relax and enjoy spending time together by the fireplace or Great Oak Tree, or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub! The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, riding bikes around Little Lake Erie, or playing in the Splash Pad.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Regular admission is $20.00 for adults, $14.00 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.

Tickets into just the Rug Hooking Exhibit & Vendors (for the day) are $12.00 (must be purchased in Founder’s Hall where exhibit is located.)

Hours of operation, special events, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website.

For details about Rug Hooking Week or planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.