Bryan Native Joseph Watson Earns Top Navy Recruit Honor, Joins Ceremonial Guard

Great Lakes, IL — Recruit Training Command announced that Seaman Recruit Joseph T. Watson, USN, a 2023 graduate of Bryan High School in Bryan, Ohio, has been recognized with a Letter of Commendation and selected as the recipient of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Award, one of the highest honors presented to graduating recruits.

The commendation, issued by the Commanding Officer of Recruit Training Command, highlights Watson’s superior performance of duty, professionalism, and leadership throughout the training program.

According to the official citation, Watson demonstrated “exceptional tenacity, insight, motivation, and leadership beyond those expected of a recruit trainee.” His conduct reflected pride, patriotism, and a level of maturity and integrity that distinguished him among his peers.

The Commanding Officer noted that Watson’s performance “indicates impressive potential for future leadership in the United States Navy” and that his efforts earned the admiration and respect of officers and staff across the command.

Following graduation, Watson reported to Washington, D.C., where he now serves as a member of the United States Naval Ceremonial Guard, one of the Navy’s most selective ceremonial units.

The MOAA Award is presented to the recruit whose performance best exemplifies the Navy’s core values and highest standards of conduct.

— Press Release

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